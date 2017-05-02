LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hundreds of Vietnam War veterans in Nebraska’s capital were given a warm welcome home more than four decades after returning from war.

650 Vietnam veterans from Nebraska were flown to Washington to visit the Vietnam War memorial and pay tribute to their fallen comrades. More than 58,000 Americans died in the war.

The veterans took four Honor Flight jets back to the Lincoln Airport Monday night and were greeted by thousands waving U.S. flags.

It was a homecoming many of the veterans didn’t receive when they returned from the war. Rick Siebert of Fairbury says only his parents were at the airport to greet him.

The airport ceremony was organized by Patriotic Productions.