SANTEE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was injured when he and his bike were struck by a police officer’s vehicle in northeast Nebraska.

The accident occurred Monday afternoon in Santee. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says the boy rode the bike down a steep driveway into the vehicle path of Officer William Blevins, who works for the Santee Sioux tribal police. The officer’s view was blocked by shrubs.

The boy was flown to a hospital for treatment of a leg injury and a cut on his head. His name hasn’t been released.