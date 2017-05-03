LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Abortion concerns are dominating a legislative debate over the Nebraska state budget.

Lawmakers who support abortion rights argued Wednesday that senators should strip out a budget provision that could lead to funding cuts for abortion providers. Opponents say the proposal could force clinics throughout the state to cut services or close, leaving thousands of women without access to reproductive health care.

The proposal would allow state officials to reduce or eliminate federal funding for the state’s two Planned Parenthood Clinics that perform abortions. But it also could mean less funding for clinics that specialize in reproductive health but don’t provide abortions.

Lawmakers will have to come up with another $50 million to balance the state budget, based on the latest revenue projections.