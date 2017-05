Anna Bendowsky, 88, of North Platte, formerly of Broken Bow, died May 1, 2017, at Great Plains Health.

Services will be at noon on Saturday, May 6, at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, with Pastor Tyce Jensen officiating. Burial will be at the Broken Bow Cemetery. The register book may be signed at Govier Brothers Mortuary, Broken Bow, which is in charge of arrangements.