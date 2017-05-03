Bennie Lynn Walker, 57, of Arnold, Nebraska passed away on May 1, 2107 at his home.

Bennie was born to Norman E. and Mary Ann (Seda) Walker on May 11, 1959 in North Platte, Nebraska. Bennie graduated from Arnold Public School in 1978. You could always find him tinkering with automobiles and lawnmowers. He worked for various farmers in the community, and was a custodian at the Arnold Public School for 18 years. At the time of his death, he helped Glen Wienman whenever his health permitted.

Bennie was united in marriage to Marlyn Sue Larsen on November 5, 1983. To this union, three children were born: Jean Ann, Edward Lynn and Eugene Dale.

Bennie was preceded in death by his daughter Jean Ann and his parents Norman and Mary Ann Walker.

He is survived by his wife, Marlyn Sue, sons Edward Lynn of Jefferson City, Missouri and Eugene Dale of Arnold, one brother, Dale (Nyla) Walker of Hershey, and a sister, Norma Walker and her special friend David Dibbern of North Platte.

Cremation was chosen. Book signing will be 1pm to 5 pm Friday, May 5 at the Arnold Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Arnold on Saturday, May 6 at 2 pm. Inurnment will be in the Arnold Cemetery following services. Memorials may to to the Bennie Walker memorial Fund, c/o The Family, P.O. Box 52, Arnold, NE 69120.