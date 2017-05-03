LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill that could let some appointed state senators serve close to two and a half years before they face an election.

Senators amended the measure Wednesday to say seats filled between Feb. 1 and May 1 of the second year of a term will be up in the November general election.

Lawmakers appointed before Feb. 1 would face a primary and general election, and senators appointed after May 1 would hold their seats until the end of the four-year term.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. John Murante of Gretna, says the changes will give county election commissioners more time to organize elections.