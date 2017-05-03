SARGENT, Neb. (AP) — A driver has been charged with manslaughter for the Custer County crash death of his passenger on Thanksgiving.

Court records say 48-year-old Virgil Ramsdell also is charged with being a habitual criminal. Jail records say he remained in custody Wednesday. Court records don’t list the name of Ramsdell’s attorney.

The accident occurred Nov. 24 on U.S. Highway 183, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Sargent. The Nebraska State Patrol says Ramsdell reported that when he swerved to miss a deer, the car ran into a ditch and rolled.

The patrol says Ramsdell and his passenger, 56-year-old Becky Millard, of Sargent, were taken to a Broken Bow hospital. She was declared dead there.

Court records say Ramsdell, of Taylor, tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine after the accident.