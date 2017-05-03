Nona L. Reynolds of North Platte went to be with Jesus on May 3, 2017 at the age of 98. She was born September 24, 1918 on the family homestead in the Nebraska Sandhills. She was the third of seven children born to Guy and Bertha Anna (McMillen) Reynolds.

Nona graduated from North Platte High School in 1937. She worked at the general Hospital until her mother’s death in 1940, returning home to help her father to raise brothers David and John, ages 12 and 7. Nona was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene for over 80 years, teaching Sunday School to hundreds of 4 & 5 year olds, participating in the Missionary Society and other activities. She earned her 20-year pin from RSVP and enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels. She loved sending and receiving mail. As a child, her father rode the horse 10 miles to the mailbox. Oh the anticipation! During WWII, she faithfully wrote four brothers serving in the US Navy and the US Army. She kept their letters and decades later their children were able to read them and understand family love during wartime. As the family “star correspondent,” she never failed to send birthday greetings – for decades! Nona loved Jesus, KJLT, children, cookies, the US flag, reading, tulips, sewing, pizza, refrigerator pickles, and more cookies! She was a dedicated Christian, committing her life to Jesus as a young woman, and she grew in that relationship throughout her life. Her faith in Jesus gave her strength and peace in the midst of grief and great difficulties.

Nona is survived by her sister-in-law Mrs. Esther (John) Reynolds; and beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles, Walter, David, John and Lawrence; and her best friend and sister, Esther Breach. She expects to meet each one at heaven’s gate.

Because Nona prayed daily for the world’s hungry children, please consider a memorial contribution to Compassionate Ministries, (866)-624-3092. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday May 9, 2017 at Parkview Community Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow at the Plainview Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Monday May 8, 2017 at Adams and Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements.