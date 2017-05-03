North Platte – It was a few days later, but the North Platte Community College Knights softball team are Region IX Division II champions, defeating the Central Community College Lady Raiders on Tuesday 7-2 and 5-4.

The championship series was originally scheduled for this past weekend, but because of cold, rainy weather in the forecast, the series was rescheduled for today.

It was the best of three series and the Knights won the first two games to win the championship.

In the first game, Ana Kaniho homered to put the Knights on the board in the second inning. Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the score was tied at two and the Knights scored runs by Kaniho, Alex Baldner, Alyiah Franco, Sarah Beaton and Samantha Foster in the sixth to secure the win. Erin Renwick pitched a complete game to get the win for the Knights.

In game two, the Lady Raiders held a 4-3 lead going into the sixth inning. Renwick had a two-rbi single, scoring Baldner and Kaniho for the game winning rbi.

The Knights, who are 30-26 on the season will advance to the District G playoff this weekend. They will travel to the Region 11A champion for a best two out of three series. The winner of that series will advance to the National Junior College Division II National Tournament, May 17-20 in Clinton, Miss.

Location and times of the District G playoff are yet to be determined.