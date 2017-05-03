North Platte – Two members of this past season Region IX Division II champion Lady Knights are taking their basketball abilities to Huston – Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. Thomesha Wilson and Aljahnay Duncan will remain teammates in the 2017-18 season, as they both signed a national letter of intent for the National Association of Incollegiate Athletics Division I university.

Wilson, a 5’10” forward from Omaha, was the leading scorer for the Lady Knights this past season with a scoring average of 13.6 points per game and leading rebounder with 8.6 points per game.. Wilson was named to the All-Region IX Division II team and the All-Region IX Division II Tournament team, as well as a first team selection of the Omaha World Herald All-Nebraska team.

The environment was a big factor for me”, Wilson said, “The campus was great, the coaches were great and the team was great.”

Duncan, a 5’ 10” guard from Sherwood, Ark, led the Lady Knights this past season in steals with 52. Duncan averaged 6.5 points per game and 1.8 rebounds per game.

Huston-Tillotson are looking for Duncan to play point guard.

“They made me feel very welcome and at home.” Duncan said, I love the intensity of the game. The coaches are amazing, the campus was amazing with a lot of activity going on.”

Both Wilson and Duncan said that playing at NPCC prepared them physically and mentally for the next level of competition.

Lady Knights assistant coach Ashley Bell also played at Huston-Tillotson.