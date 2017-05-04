RAYMOND, Neb. (AP) — Rescue crews have saved a man trapped inside a southeast Nebraska grain elevator.

Officials were called shortly after 11 a.m. to the grain elevator in Raymond on reports of a man being stuck in the grain below the waist.

Officials say the man was in the middle of the bin in about 5 to 6 feet of grain, but was surrounded by walls of grain 20 feet high, which threatened to bury him if the grain collapsed.

Crews were able to cut hole on the side of the bin to get grain out. The man was freed after about two hours inside the bin.