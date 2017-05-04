LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An accountant has been accused of embezzling more than $310,000 while on the job in Lincoln.

Sarah Batenhorst is charged with stealing from the Nebraska Rural Electric Association, where she’d worked for more than 10 years. A federal court hearing for her is scheduled for Thursday. Her attorney didn’t immediately answer a message from The Associated Press.

Court documents say that between March 1, 2011, and Jan. 31, 2016, she defrauded the association by several means, including adjusting account ledgers to raise her salary for 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The association is a nonprofit organization for utilities providing electric service in rural areas and small towns in the state.

