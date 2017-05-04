A North Platte teenager was injured on Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

At around 8:08 a.m., North Platte police responded to the report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at the intersection of Philip and McDonald.

According to Investigator John Deal, a blue 2010 Nissan Rogue, driven by 77-year-old Judith Carstens, was traveling eastbound on Philip Avenue and had stopped at the four-way stop at the McDonald intersection.

Deal says Carstens continued traveling eastbound and struck 13-year-old Raquel Bujanda who was properly crossing on a bicycle in the crosswalk.

Bujanda was transported to Great Plains Health for injuries to her hip and upper leg. Deal says the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Deal says investigators spoke to several witnesses to the accident and it appears that the sun was possibly shining in Carstens’ eyes and she could not see Bujanda.

No citations were issued. The vehicle sustained minor damage.