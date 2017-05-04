The West Central District Health Department reports testing on all suspected cases is negative.

WCDHD’s current investigation shows only one confirmed Measles case at this time. The time frame for contacts of the one confirmed measles case to begin showing signs and symptoms of measles is 7-21 days. This time frame ends for Lincoln County on May 4, 2017.

We are still encouraging medical providers to contact us, if you are having any patients with symptoms.

For more information on measles and for updates as the investigation continues, please visit the WCDHD website at http://wcdhd.org/measles2017.html or follow our Facebook page.