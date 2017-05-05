Everett Fred Berglund, age 93, formerly of Brady, NE, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at Great Plains Health in North Platte.

Everett was born February 15, 1924, to Albert and Della Berglund at Lewellen, NE. The family later moved to a farm northwest of Brady, NE, where he grew up. Everett graduated from Brady High School then worked on the farm until he joined the U.S. Army. Following his discharge in 1944, Everett returned to Nebraska and went back to farming, which he did all his life.

He is survived by his cousins and other family.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Della; and brother and sister-in-law, Byron and Blanche Berglund.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside Memorial Service will be 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Fort McPherson National Cemetery with military honors. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or at the graveside. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.