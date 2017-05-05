The following statement was issued by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the in-custody death of Robert Mills:

On May 5, 2017, a Grand Jury was convened in Lincoln County District Court. The Grand Jury was presented the case of Robert Mills in custody death. Mr. Mills had committed suicide while being pursued by the North Platte Police Department on January 15, 2017. All in-custody deaths in Nebraska must be reviewed by the Grand Jury.

After hearing the entire case, the Grand Jury returned a NO TRUE BILL. Meaning the Police Officers involved did nothing criminally wrong.

RELATED CONTENT: