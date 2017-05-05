SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of killing a deputy and wounding another while escaping from an Iowa county jail before being recaptured in Nebraska will be held at a different county jail once he returns to Iowa.

Twenty-three-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty agreed to extradition during a hearing Thursday in Omaha.

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said Correa-Carmenaty will be held at his jail in Sioux City and that his officers will take great caution in handling him. Sioux City is 90 miles (145 kilometers) north of Council Bluffs, where Correa-Carmenaty escaped Monday.

Authorities say Correa-Carmenaty had just been sentenced to 45 years imprisonment in an unrelated case when he managed to grab one of the two deputies’ guns while being transferred the Council Bluffs jail.