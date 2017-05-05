LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill opposed by Nebraska’s craft brewers is headed to the full Legislature for debate.

The General Affairs Committee voted 6-2 on Friday to advance the measure. The legislation clarifies that beer produced by microbreweries must first go to a distributor’s warehouse before getting shipped to grocery stores, liquor stores and other outlets. Restaurants and bars owned by the breweries would be exempt.

Craft brewers have said the bill will stifle an industry that has flourished throughout Nebraska. Supporters say the bill will protect the state against lawsuits. Major breweries generally oppose laws designed to help microbreweries, arguing that they’re a form of unconstitutional discrimination involving interstate commerce.