North Plattte – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team will continue their season in the District G Playoff Series in Boone, Iowa on Sunday, May 7 and May 8.

The Region IX Division II champion Knights will face the Region XI-A champions, the Des Moines Area Community College Lady Bears in a best of three series.

The Lady Bears, 44-7, are ranked fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Softball poll.

The Lady Bears have a team batting average of .400 and 49 home runs on the season.

Abby Gehringer leads the Lady Bears in hitting with a .459 batting average. Gehringer also has eight home runs and a slugging percentage of .793. Kenzi Sutton leads the Lady Bears with nine home runs and 67 runs batted in.

In the ring, the Lady Bears are led by Molly Jacobsen. Jacobsen is 23-3 on the season with a 1.02 earned run average with 242 strikeouts. She has allowed 22 earned runs on the season and has given up five home runs. Ashley Sicard is 18-3 with a 2.12 earned run average with 103 strikeouts. As a team the Lady Bears have a 1.46 earned run average.

The Knights are 30-26 on the season and are batting .409 with 41 home runs on the season.

Sarah Beaton, going into the Region IX tournament, led the Knights in hitting with a .482 batting average. Beaton has nine doubles and three home runs. Sami Gill is next in hitting with a .475 batting average. Gill has 12 doubles and eight home runs. Samantha Foster leads the Knights with 12 home runs. Foster is batting .472.

In the ring, Foster has a 3.29 earned run average with 94 strikeouts. Erin Renwick has a 3.76 earned run average with 64 strikeouts.

The games will be broadcast on ESPN 1410 or on the Internet at www.northplattepost.com. The games will not be livestreamed, but will be available for viewing at a tape delay. The link will be posted at www.npccknights.com when it is available.

Game times are at 1 pm and 3 pm on Sunday. If game three is necessary, the deciding game will be held Monday at noon.

The winner of the playoff will advance to the NJCAA National Tournament in Clinton, Miss.