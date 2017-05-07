LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials are warning residents to be prepared for ticks as the weather warms up.

State epidemiologist, Dr. Tom Safranek, says tick-related illnesses — including Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever — can be serious. He and other health officials recommend dressing in long-sleeve shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, as well as using a DEET bug repellent or permethrin-treated clothing.

Resident should shower as soon as possible after being outdoors and conduct frequent tick checks after being outdoors. Remove any attached ticks promptly with fine-tipped tweezers.

After removing a tick, watch for signs of illness such as rash or fever in the days and weeks following the bite, and see a health care provider if these develop.