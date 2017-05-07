OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska State Patrol investigator has been accused of stealing ammunition from the patrol’s facility in Omaha.

44-year-old Christopher Kober, of Bellevue, was arrested Friday and has been charged with felony theft. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

A patrol news release says Kober has been a trooper since 1994 and is on unpaid leave. Court documents say Kober’s wife called police to report the ammunition in their home.

An attorney for Kober, Clarence Mock, tells the newspaper that Kober did take ammunition from the patrol’s facility, but that it was the regular practice of troopers to take ammunition. He says officers would use it “for personal use” and for “improving their skills.”

Kober is free on bond.