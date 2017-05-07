OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new violence-prevention program in Omaha aims to show youth what happens to gunshot victims inside the emergency room.

Dusk to Dawn is a collaboration between the Omaha Police Department, Boys & Girls Clubs and the anti-violence group YouTurn Omaha. The free program was announced during a press conference Monday.

Dr. Charity Evans, a trauma surgeon with the Nebraska Medical Center, says she hopes teens in the program listen to what happened to other teens involved in violence and learn decisions have consequences and know how to defuse tense situations.

Dusk to Dawn will be held monthly with up to 15 students. The program began with a $100,000 grant from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, but will need more funding to continue.