Alice Marilyn (Townley) Darling, 93, passed away on May 4, 2017 at Linden Court in North Platte, Nebraska.

She was born July 14, 1923 in Boulder, Colorado to Richard and Lela Belle Townley. She was the second of three girls. Shortly after Marilyn was born, her parents moved their family back to the farm at Danbury, Nebraska. Marilyn went to school through 10th grade at Laurel Dell, walking each day with her sisters. She finished high school in Lebanon, Nebraska. In August of 1941 she moved to Las Angeles, California and married Milo Burton Darling. In 1942 they returned to the family farm near Danbury, Nebraska where they spent the next 34 years. During that time their son Richard was born. Upon leaving the farm, they spent 15 years in McCook, Nebraska. While in McCook, Marilyn worked at DeGroffs Department Store in the dress department, enjoying her work there. She and Milo moved to North Platte, Nebraska in 2000 to be near family. Marilyn was an active volunteer in RSVP. They lived in their own home for 11 years and then to Centennial Park and finally to Linden Court.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Richard (Sue) Darling of North Platte; granddaughters Emily (Chris) Bessette of Winter Garden, Florida and Jessica (Riley) Hughes of North Platte and great grandsons Ethan, Jack, Grey, Alexander and Lucas; great granddaughter Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by Milo in August 2016, her parents and her sisters.

Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, May 8th and 9th at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.