OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — About 200 relatives of Nebraska and Iowa service members will be honored during a day of public and private events.

The Gold Star families will be guests of the Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter at a private commemorative dinner on Saturday.

Chapter President Jim Meier says the families will then be bused to TD Ameritrade Park for the seventh annual Families of the Fallen Walk, where they’ll march into the stadium before the beginning of a college baseball game.

After the game, the names of the service members who died in Iraq and Afghanistan fighting will display on the stadium’s jumbo screen.

George Lutz says he started Honor and Remember and began distributing flags to Gold Star families to tell them their sacrifice is remembered.