James “Jim” B. Runner, age 60, of Grand Island, NE, died Friday, May 5, 2017, at the St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Jim was born October 31, 1956, to J. Blaine and Betty (McConnell) Runner in Sutherland, NE. He grew up in Nebraska, living in the rural areas of Hershey, Mullen and Ashby. Jim started school in Mullen and went on to graduate from Hyannis High School in 1975. During high school, he was an FFA officer, participated in range judging, played football and ran track.

Jim then attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for a year and was a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity. In 1976, he joined the U.S. Army and during his two years served at Ft. Riley, KS, as well as other locations.

Jim enjoyed building things and loved airplanes and motorcycles.

He is survived by his parents, Blaine and Betty Runner, of Sutherland; sisters, Bonnie (Cliff) Quick, of Callaway, NE, and Ruth (Pat) Fleecs, of Sutherland; nephews, Caleb (Cynthia) Quick, of North Newton, KS, and Jake Fleecs and Collin Fleecs, both of Sutherland; great-nieces, Esther, Cora and Abigail Quick; and other family.

Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence and Ida Runner and Gordon and Bonnie McConnell; and nephew, Andrei Quick.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017, at the Sutherland United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Fallons (Riverside) Cemetery northwest of Hershey. The memorial book may be signed at odeanchapel.com or prior to the service at the church. Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore is in charge of arrangements.