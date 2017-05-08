Sherry A. Hupfer, 78, of North Platte, passed away May 4, 2017 at Cozad Care Center.

She was born on July 16, 1938 to Thomas and Fern (Allen) Schuler in Ogallala, Nebraska. She was united in marriage to John R. Hupfer on August 14, 1955 in North Platte. Sherry was employed as a lifeguard at Cody Park Pool when it first opened and also at the North Platte Child Development Center and McFarlands Greenhouse during her lifetime. She loved spending time with her family and tending to her roses. She was a member of the First Christian Church.

Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, John; an infant child, Wendy Hupfer; son, Randy Hupfer; grandson, Chad Burk; brothers, Gordon “Beaver” Schuler and Tommy Schuler; a sister, Lily Kucera and a brother-in-law, Jerry Brewer.

She is survived by son, Ricky (Lona McAllister) Hupfer; daughters, Diana (Mark) Burk and Judy Hupfer; granddaughters, Mitzi (Leroy) Kramer, April (John) Perkins and Chelsea Burk; grandsons, John (Heather) Hupfer and Josh (Jessica Kimberlin) Hupfer; great grandchildren Taylor, Holden, Logan, Mason, Kaidin, Baylie and Zachary; a sister, Lois Brewer and a sister-in-law, Sandie Schuler.

Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Visitation will be 1- 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, with family receiving friends from 1- 3 p.m., at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8th at First Christian Church. Burial will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. A memorial has been established to First Christian Church in her name. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.