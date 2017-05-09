OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett is going to auction off a private lunch again next month to raise money for an organization that helps the homeless in San Francisco.

Buffett has raised nearly $24 million for the Glide Foundation that helps the homeless in San Francisco over the past 17 years.

Buffett is chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. His successful investing record and his decision to give the bulk of his fortune to charity make him sought after.

Last year’s winner paid $3,456,789 and tied the record set in 2012.

The auction will begin June 4 and continue through June 9 on eBay.com/glide.

The winner can invite up to seven friends to join the lunch at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City.