OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A city council candidate who finished a distant second in the Omaha primary election has been sentenced for threatening his mother.

Thirty-one-year-old D’Shawn Cunningham had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after prosecutors lowered the charge from a felony. Prosecutors say he threatened his mother and other family members in an August letter. The mother was granted a protection order.

On Monday, the day before Omaha’s general election, Cass County District Judge Michael Smith decided the 15 days Cunningham spent in jail after being charged was enough. Smith sentenced him to time served.

Cunningham finished second with 10.6 percent of the votes April 4, beating the other challengers to incumbent Chris Jerram in Omaha’s 3rd District. Jerram won 66 percent of the votes and advanced to Tuesday’s general election with Cunningham.