Elaine Gloe (Gewecke) McKim was born in Farnam, Nebraska on November 27, 1929. She passed away May 4, 2017 in North Platte, Nebraska. Gloe was 87 years old. She was the only child of Edgar and Emma (Patterson) Gewecke. In her youth, she lived with her parents in Farnham where she graduated from High School in 1946. Gloe moved to Gothenburg after graduation to accept a job with Bell Telephone Company. She married the love of her life, Jack McKim, in Gothenburg on January 29, 1951.

Jack and Gloe lived in Kentucky where he served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Campbell. They returned to Nebraska in 1953 and made their home in North Platte. They lived in the ‘house that Jack’ built and raised their children. Gloe worked for the telephone company her entire career.

Gloe enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends; she supported Jack in his fraternal organizations and they danced. Oh boy, did they dance! Gloe entertained family and friends in North Platte as well as their winter home in Mesa, Arizona. Many new friends were met and cherished in their desert home.

In addition to her parents, Gloe was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years in 2011 and their daughter, Leann McKim, in 2016. She leaves behind her son, Larry McKim; daughter, Linda Wilson; grandson, Casey; and grand daughter, Alexis.

As Gloe traveled through this last year, she was not alone. Larry would like to acknowledge those who were there guiding and supporting them along the way. Many thanks to the Chestnut Street staff at Linden Court for their compassionate and tender care on this journey. Each of you was important to us and our appreciation is endless.

In our sadness we feel pride in the legacy you left. Your spirit will continue to shine, lighting the way for others, and leaving us an example to follow and a remarkable life to remember with grateful hearts. Godspeed.

Online condolences may be shared at carpentermemorial.com. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.