LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An effort to amend the Nebraska constitution to require voters to present photo IDs is dead for the year.

Senators quickly killed the measure Tuesday with a 26-17 vote to end an expected filibuster. It needed 33 supporters to stop a filibuster.

The proposal’s sponsor, Sen. John Murante of Gretna, says he intends to travel Nebraska during the next eight months to gather statewide support for a photo voter ID law. Murante says he also will announce whether he will run for Nebraska secretary of state within the next few weeks.

Lawmakers who voted against the measure say voter ID laws prevent the poor, the elderly and racial minorities from voting. They say the laws also will not prevent voter fraud because few people impersonate voters.