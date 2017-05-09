Boone, Iowa – The North Platte Community College Knights softball team finished their 2017 season on Sunday, May 7, losing the first two games of the District G playoffs in Boone, Iowa, to the Des Moines Area Community College Lady Bears 6-0 and 7-0.

In game one, the Lady Bears scored one run in the second inning. The Knights held the Lady Bears scoreless in the next inning. In the fourth inning, the Lady Bears opened up the game by scoring five runs. The Lady Bears pitcher, Molly Jacobsen held the Knights in check, scattering three hits and striking out 11. Erin Renwick took the loss in the first game. Renwick struck out one Lady Bear in seven innings.

In the second game, the Lady Bears scored runs in each of the first three innings, the big inning for the Lady Bears was the second inning when they crossed the plate five times. Ashley Sicard, the pitcher for the Lady Bears pitched a complete game and allowed five hits. Sicard struck out six Knight hitters in her seven innings

Samantha Foster took the loss in game two. Foster struck out six Lady Bear hitters.

The Lady Bears now 46-7, advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association National Division II softball tournament in Clinton, Miss.

The Knights end the season at 30-28. The 30 wins set a record for most wins in a season for the Knights.