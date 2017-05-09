North Platte – Several of the Region IX Division II softball champion North Platte Community College Lady Knights received postseason awards at the recent Region IX Division II tournament.

Sarah Beaton, Shelby Belloni, Samantha Foster, Samantha Gill, and Erin Renwick were named to the All-Region IX Division II team.

Beaton, Belloni, Foster, Gill, and Shelley Heredia were named to the All-Region IX Division II Tournament team.

Beaton, a sophomore from Vancouver, B. C., was also chosen as the Region IX Division II Offensive Player of the Year. Beaton finished the season with a .478 batting average and a .610 slugging percentage. Beaton had nine doubles, three triples, and three home runs.

Gill, a sophomore from LaSalle, Colo., was named Region IX Division II Defensive Player of the Year. Gill played primarily as a catcher this season had a .971 fielding percentage in 239 total chances. Offensively, Gill batted .464 with 13 doubles and eight home runs.

Foster, a sophomore from Frederick, Colo., was chosen as the Region IX Division II Pitcher of the Year. Foster had a 3.37 earned run average with 102 strikeouts in 31 appearances. Offensively, Foster led the Knights in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 65. Foster batted .461 and had a .762 slugging percentage.

Belloni, a sophomore from Wheat Ridge, Colo., batted .448 with 10 doubles and two home runs. Belloni led the Knights in stolen bases with 18.

Heredia, a sophomore from Moreno Valley, Cal., on the season batted .211 and one home run. In the tournament, Heredia batted .500, going three for six with two runs batted in, and scored the tying run in game two.

Renwick, a freshman from Brighton, Colo., batted .390 on the season with five home runs and 45 rbi. In the ring, Renwick had an earned run average of 3.78 and 69 strikeouts.

Knights Head Coach Janelle Higgins was named Region IX Division II Coach of the Year.

The Knights finished the season at 30-28. The 30 wins is a new record for wins in a season for the Knights.