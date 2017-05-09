OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say medics broke out a window in a sweltering van to save a 3-year-old child, and the driver has been cited for child neglect.

Police say a woman called 911 Monday morning after hearing the child crying in the van in a northeast Omaha neighborhood. Police say medics first on the scene broke out a window to pull the child out. Police say the temperature inside the van was 115 degrees. The child was taken to a hospital.

Police say the driver of the van had picked up the child and others that morning to drop off at her sister’s Bellevue day care. She says she returned home and locked up the van after looking in her rearview mirror and not seeing any children.