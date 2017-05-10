Daniel H. Guenthner, age 61 of North Platte, passed away May 8, 2017 at Great Plains Health. He was born May 22, 1955 to Walter and Alice (Kingdon) Guenthner at Lincoln, NE. Daniel graduated from North Platte High School in 1973. He went on to receive two Master Degrees; one in Occupational Safety and Health and one in Public Safety.

On February 14, 1975, he was united in marriage to Julie Beers in North Platte. He was employed as the Emergency Management Director of Lincoln County. Daniel was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Platte.

He is survived by his wife, Julie of North Platte; two sons, Jeff Guenthner of San Francisco, CA and Josh Guenthner of North Platte; a daughter, Megan Snodgrass of Ruidoso Downs, NM; a brother, Russell Guenthner of Phoenix, AZ; and his mother-in-law, Elaine Beers of North Platte. He was preceded in death by his parents; and an infant daughter, Jill.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church at 305 West 5th Street. Cremation was chosen. Inurnment will be at a later date. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is in care of arrangements.