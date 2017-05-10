Luella “Pat” M. Franzen, 84, of Gothenburg, formerly of North Platte, passed away May 7, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. She was born June 11, 1932 to Arthur Lee and Grace Irene (Carpenter) Patterson in Herndon, KS. Pat and her family moved to Grant while she was growing up and eventually to Brady, where she graduated from Brady High School.

On May 14, 1949, she was united in marriage to Werner “Bud” J. Franzen in Gothenburg. The couple lived in various places including, Gothenburg, California, Georgia, where they were ordained in the ministry. They then moved to North Platte, where she was employed by Dr. Cooper and Dr. Getty. Then later owned and operated Starlite Skating Rink.

She is survived by her husband, Werner “Bud,” of Gothenburg; a son, Ron (Karla) Franzen; daughters, Dianne (Edwin) Nicholas, Pamela Colyer and Cynthia (Steve) Franzen-Wigderson; seven grandchildren, Lesley, Shelli, Kelly, Keith, Gregory, Melissa and Krista; 10 great grandchildren, Terrel, Gracey, Avri, Juli, Isabella, Noah, Ava, Vincent, Dexter and Blake; two great great-grandchildren, Kadence and Adelyn; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and four sisters.

Online condolences may be shared at www.carpentermemorial.com. A memorial has been established in her memory.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017 at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, which is in care of arrangements.