GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist died at a hospital after crashing in Sarpy County on the southwest side of Omaha.

The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 370, just east of Gretna. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Robert Swanson lost control of his three-wheel motorcycle. He was thrown off after it ran across the traffic lanes into a roadside ditch. The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Swanson died at 9:45 p.m. at Nebraska Medical Center.

Witnesses say a wheel may have fallen off the motorcycle before the accident.