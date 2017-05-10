A 30-year-old North Platte man is facing charges after he allegedly burglarized a home where one of his relatives lives.

On May 7, 2017, North Platte police responded to the report of a burglary at a residence in the 2400 block of West 5th Street.

The homeowner told the responding officer that they had been away from the home for several days. They advised that, upon their return, they discovered a broken window and that several items were missing.

Among the missing items were clothing, electronics, jewelry and a handgun.

As officers investigated further they identified Austin Desiderio, a relative of one of the residents, as a possible suspect.

Investigator John Deal says some documents were taken from the home during the alleged burglary that would be worthless to anyone except Desiderio.

On May 9, officers made contact with Desiderio at a residence in the 200 block of South Chestnut and placed him under arrest on an active warrant. Deal says Desiderio spoke with officers and, a short time later, the stolen handgun along with some of the other property was located.

Desiderio was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and charged with felony burglary. The warrant was for failure to pay on a prior DUI and false reporting.