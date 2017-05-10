LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials have identified the cause of the death for two inmates killed during a Nebraska prison uprising.

The Department of Correctional Services said Wednesday that Michael Galindo died of smoke inhalation and was also stabbed and beaten. A second inmate, Damon Fitzgerald, was stabbed, beaten, burned and strangled.

Both inmates were found dead after a March 2 uprising at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in southeast Nebraska. Authorities say they’re still investigating the deaths.

Galindo was serving a sentence for robbery and other offenses. Fitzgerald was in prison for crimes including sexual assault.

The uprising came after a larger riot at the prison in May 2015 in which two other inmates were killed.