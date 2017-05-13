OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal appellate judges questioned Nebraska prosecutors’ push to place a teenage boy on the state’s sex offender registry during arguments this week.

Arguments in the appeal by Nebraska prosecutors were held Wednesday in Omaha’s federal courthouse before a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office appealed last year after a federal judge blocked the state from putting a then-13-year-old boy who moved to Nebraska from Minnesota on its public list of sex offenders.

State officials determined the boy had to register when he moved to Nebraska, because state law says all sex offenders who move to Nebraska must register.