LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have adopted resolutions affirming the state’s support for refugees and young immigrants who qualify for Deferred Action for Child Arrivals.

Senators voted 24-1 Monday to oppose any federal action rescinding DACA and 21-7 to state the Legislature believes in protecting all refugees. Both resolutions required only a majority of those voting.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha says he sponsored the DACA resolution to help young immigrants in Nebraska receive the same opportunities his immigrant parents had. He says the state must protect DACA recipients, who were brought into the country illegally as children and face an uncertain future under the Trump administration.

Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln introduced the refugee resolution shortly after President Donald Trump issued his first travel ban.