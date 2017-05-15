A North Platte man is facing charges after items he allegedly stole from a home were posted on Facebook.

On May 13, at around 5:02 p.m., North Platte police responded to the report of a burglary at a residence in the 300 block of Glen Rose Avenue.

The owner reported to police that he had been away from his home and, when he returned, he discovered that the front door was open and a window had been broken out.

He also stated that numerous items were missing, including tools, clothing, fishing equipment, and electronic equipment.

Investigator John Deal says the victim did not have any potential suspects in mind but, later in the evening, some of the items were posted on a local “for sale” Facebook page.

Deal says officers were able to determine that the post had been made from a residence in the 2100 block of West 3rd Street.

On May 14, at around 11:56 a.m., officers served a search warrant on the residence.

Inside, Deal says officers located most of the stolen property inside the residence.

The residents, who were cooperative according to Deal, told police that they had been contacted by Elliott Fair who told them that he had acquired a foreclosed home on Glen Rose Avenue and invited them over to view property from the home. They stated that they purchased numerous items and left.

Officers determined that Fair lived at a different residence in the 300 block of Glen Rose Avenue and obtained a search warrant.

Deal says other stolen items were found in Fair’s home and investigators determined that the home he burglarized was not in foreclosure. Deal says investigators also determined that Fair had broken into the home.

Additionally, Deal says a toddler was present in Fair’s home and some “drug items” that will be tested further were also located.

In the end, Fair was charged with felony burglary and child abuse.

He was jailed at the Lincoln County Detention Center.