The Hot Sheet (5.15.17): Reckless

by 1 Comment

Winfield Scott Copley: Driving Under the Influence (4th or Greater, Felony), Hit-and-Run, Driving Under Suspension

Elliott Alexander Faiir: Burglary (Felony), Cruelty Toward a Child

Ricci Lynn Foster: Contempt of Court

Thomas Edward Morrissey: Child Pornography (Felony)

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Comments

  1. Child Pron… that’ll get him some serious probation. …

    Current score: 10
    Reply

