The Hot Sheets (5.16.17): Tried, But Couldn’t

by 1 Comment

Amanda Marie Burri: Attempted Possession of Methamphetamine

Edgar Paul Cordoso: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (3rd), Refusal to Submit to Chemical/Breath Test

Erick Patrick Moreno: Possession of Alprazolam (Felony), Possession of Hydrocodone (Felony), 3rd-Degree Assault

Patrick Smith: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor-Over .15

Thomas Andrew Standish: Trespassing

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Comments

  1. How the Heck Does Amanda have money to buy meth, but doesn’t have a job? Welfare teet sucking that’s how.

    Reply

