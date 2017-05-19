A 51-year-old transient woman is behind bars after authorities say she stole a pilot vehicle from a Lincoln County job site.
On May 18, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a pilot car parked at a construction project just west of Maxwell on U.S. Highway 30, was stolen.
Employees reportedly followed the vehicle as it drove eastbound on Highway 30 until a Gothenburg police officer was able to conduct a traffic as it entered the city limits.
Gothenburg officers made contact with the driver, identified as Cynthia Smith-Jiminez.
Smith-Jiminez was placed under arrest and transported by Lincoln County deputies to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
She was jailed on charged of felony motor vehicle theft.
Smith-Jiminez told deputies she took the vehicle because she was “cold and wet.” The car was returned to the employees of the construction company.
Comments
Jeremy says
Worked out in her favor. she’s warm, dry and even gets 3 hots & a cot