A 51-year-old transient woman is behind bars after authorities say she stole a pilot vehicle from a Lincoln County job site.

On May 18, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a pilot car parked at a construction project just west of Maxwell on U.S. Highway 30, was stolen.

Employees reportedly followed the vehicle as it drove eastbound on Highway 30 until a Gothenburg police officer was able to conduct a traffic as it entered the city limits.

Gothenburg officers made contact with the driver, identified as Cynthia Smith-Jiminez.

Smith-Jiminez was placed under arrest and transported by Lincoln County deputies to the Lincoln County Detention Center.

She was jailed on charged of felony motor vehicle theft.

Smith-Jiminez told deputies she took the vehicle because she was “cold and wet.” The car was returned to the employees of the construction company.