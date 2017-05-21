North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (5.21.17): Swerve Boulevard

by 1 Comment

William Edward Franklin: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Jessica Louise Garcia: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor

Norman Raymond Weigel: Fugitive from Justice-Crawford County, Missouri

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

  1. Is Swerve Boulevard one block north of Intoxication Avenue?

    Current score: 2
