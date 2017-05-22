North Platte Post

Local News, Opinion, Video

The Hot Sheets (5.22.17): Unruly Behavior

by 1 Comment

Christopher Manning Brewer: Fugitive from Justice-Lancaster County, Terroristic Threats (Felony), 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Strangulation (Felony)

Christopher Manning Brewer: Fugitive from Justice-Lancaster County, Terroristic Threats (Felony), 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Strangulation (Felony)

Michael Edward Cook: Assault, Sexual Assault, Resisting Arrest, Shoplifting, Disturbing the Peace

Michael Edward Cook: Assault, Sexual Assault, Resisting Arrest, Shoplifting, Disturbing the Peace

Renee Roxanne Deremer: Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay

Renee Roxanne Deremer: Contempt of Court-Fail to Pay

Edward Dean Hagert: Probation Violation

Edward Dean Hagert: Probation Violation

Anthony Marcus Navarrete-James: Assault on an Officer (Felony), Stalking

Anthony Marcus Navarrete-James: Assault on an Officer (Felony), Stalking

Matthew Ryan Richards: 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault

Matthew Ryan Richards: 3rd-Degree Domestic Assault

Click Here To See Past Hot Sheets

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Comments

  1. why dont you show the pictures of all ?
    if you cant show the pictures of some then you shouldnt the the pictures of any

    Current score: 3
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *