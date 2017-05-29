North Platte Post

The Hot Sheets (5.29.17): Better Late Than Never

Meghan Marie Citta: 3rd-Degree Assault-Domestic Violence

Justin William Robert Covert: Driving Under the Influence of Liquor (2nd)

Mason Michael Shavlik: Resisting Arrest, Trespassing, Disturbing the Peace

This information is not a criminal history. Criminal charges are often dropped or reduced. All individuals included in this post are presumed innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The North Platte Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint to admin@northplattepost.com.

Comments

  1. Hang in there girl. I love you friend❤️

  2. Is Justin William Robert Covert any relation to Ron Covert? Asking for a friend.

