2 Coloradans busted with pot in Lincoln County

2 Colorado men are in the Lincoln County Detention Center after deputies found nearly three pounds of marijuana in their car.

On May 31, at around 7:00 a.m., a deputy in an unmarked vehicle observed a vehicle driving on the shoulder and in the passing lane on Interstate 80.

The deputy radioed for assistance and a marked patrol car initiated a traffic stop at North Platte.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they reportedly smelled the odor of burnt marijuana and were given consent to search the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, Chief Deputy Roland Kramer says the deputies located three pounds of marijuana.

The driver of the vehicle, 56-year-old Anthony Huff, of Denver, Colorado, and the passenger, 37-year-old Hyrum James, of Aurora, Colorado, were both placed under arrest.

Huff and James were transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center and jailed on charges of possession of marijuana-more than one pound and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.