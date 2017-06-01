Mountain lion depredation of calf confirmed near Hay Springs

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials have confirmed that a male mountain lion killed a calf near Hay Springs in Sheridan County.

The owner of the land where the calf was killed contacted Game and Parks officials on May 30 after finding the carcass. Game and Parks representatives examined the carcass and immediate vicinity the following day. The condition of the carcass suggested a high probability that a mountain lion was responsible.

The landowner and Game and Parks officials worked together to identify and euthanize the offending animal in accordance with the agency’s Mountain Lion Response Plan.

This is the second confirmed instance of livestock depredation in Nebraska by a mountain lion in modern times. The first took place in Blaine County in the spring of 2014.