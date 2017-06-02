Truck driver gets 90 days for 18-year-old’s crash death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A truck driver has been given 90 days in jail for colliding with a motorcycle in western Douglas County as he was talking on a hands-free wireless device.
Court records say 48-year-old Michael Green was sentenced Thursday. He’d pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.
The accident occurred Aug. 9. Authorities say 18-year-old Madeline Fitzpatrick was a passenger on the motorcycle being driven by Jason Matthews when it collided with Green’s semitrailer at an intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and Matthews was hospitalized.
Comments
cowboyjoe says
90 days for killing person?????? What are the judges going to do next? Buy a small ruler and slap a killer on the hand and say, “naughty, naughty”?
WTF says
Just think, if it had been an 18 year old hitting a 48 year old , they would be incarcerated for a great deal of time. NICE NEBRASKA ! ( Although that little sweetie near Kearney did get a honey of a deal, probation and a new phone for killing one, and maiming another while texting her BFF’ s. What a tragedy !